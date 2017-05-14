Russian President Putin Calls for New Approaches in Solving Political Crises

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The world should stop using hawkish rhetoric in solving modern problems, as the logic of old approaches is inefficient, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday.

"We should not forget about those threats, which are posed by regional conflicts. Zones of age-old contradictions continue to persist in many places in Eurasia. In order to unleash these knots, it is first of all necessary to abandon hawkish rhetoric, mutual accusations, which only aggravate the situation… In general, the logic of old approaches will not allow to solve any modern problem. We need fresh and free of stereotypes ideas," Putin said at the the two-day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which kicked off in Beijing on Sunday.

According to Putin, Eurasia is capable to "develop and propose a substantive agenda, which will include security issues, development of relations between the states, organization of the economy, social sphere, management system, search for new drivers of growth."

Putin has arrived in China to participate in the One Belt, One Road international forum and to meet a number of world leaders.

In 2013, China announced its new strategy of economic development, called "One Belt, One Road," which aims at establishing infrastructure in Eurasia for the creation of a trade corridor between the eastern and western parts of the continent. It encompasses two main directions of development: Silk Road Economic Belt and Maritime Silk Road.