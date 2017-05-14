Woman Tries to Run Congressman's Limo Off Road Over GOP Health Care Bill Vote

After voting alongside most of his Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives to eliminate the popular Affordable Healthcare Act (also known as Obamacare) on May 4, House member David Kustoff (R-TN) found himself on the wrong end of some righteous voter anger.

Driving her personal vehicle, Wendi Wright, 35, whose political affiliation is not currently known, trailed Kustoff in his limo as he sped from a May 8 speaking engagement at the University of Tennessee just four days after the health care vote, the Washington Post reports.

The passengers in the limo worried that Wright was going to try to force them off the road, and they stopped and pulled into a driveway. Wright, in hot pursuit, pulled in behind, blocking Kustoff's vehicle.

She then leapt out of her car and and began shouting at Kustoff through the tinted glass, pounding her fists on the limo itself and, according to the local sheriff's department, reaching her hands inside the car, possibly to grab the lawmaker by the throat.

After venting for an undisclosed period, Wright then left. Though someone inside the limo, having observed the furious woman, called emergency services, she was gone before they arrived.

Wright later made the mistake of posting about her altercation on Facebook and Weakley County law enforcement representatives were able to quickly track her down.

Wright, who will be charged on Monday with felony reckless endangerment, was released after posting a $1,000 bond, according to the Washington Post.

The reason for Wright's anger is the hasty passage through the House of the Republican replacement bill. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has stated that the earlier version of the Republican repeal of Obamacare will cause an estimated 24 million US citizens to lose their health insurance by 2026.

The CBO estimate also detailed that the that bill would eliminate at least $880 billion from Medicaid over the next 10 years. The CBO has not yet issued its report on the latest version of the bill.



According to the Washington Post, neither Kustoff nor his representatives have issued a statement about the incident.

The health care bill has yet to be voted on the Senate, and is expected to be revised before it is taken up again.