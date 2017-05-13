Register
18:17 GMT +313 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A man walks past the China National Convention Center, a venue of the upcoming Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 12, 2017

    Geopolitical Project: What China's One Belt, One Road Initiative is Really About

    © REUTERS/ Thomas Peter
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 27 0 0

    Although the Beijing-led One Belt, One Road initiative appears to be a geopolitical project in the first place, it has nothing to do with the post-WWII Marshall Plan. Speaking to RIA Novosti, Russian academic Viktor Larin stressed that China is seeking to create a "peaceful international environment" through economic collaboration.

    China's New Silk Road initiative is more about geopolitics than the economy, Viktor Larin, Director of the Institute of History, Archeology and Ethnography of the Peoples of the Far East at the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) says, commenting on the upcoming the One Belt, One Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.

    "I think that the One Belt, One Road initiative is a geopolitical project in the first place and only then an economic one," Larin told RIA Novosti.

    Urumqi, farwest China's Xinjiang region
    © AFP 2017/ GOH CHAI HIN
    Heart of Eurasia: a Closer Look at the Key Region of China's New Silk Road
    Back in 2013, China announced its new strategy of economic development "One Belt, One Road," which envisaged the creation of a network of trade corridors across Eurasia to ensure swift and efficient trade.

    According to the Russian academic, Chinese President Xi Jinping's foreign strategy is the continuation of Deng Xiaoping's policy of "openness" and Jiang Zemin's motto "to go outside."

    "As China grows, it needs more markets, more raw materials. This is one and the same idea, which today received a new, rather successful form — the One Belt, One Road initiative," Larin said.

    The academic called attention to the fact that the major idea behind Beijing's geopolitical doctrine is a "peaceful international environment" which could be created through economic collaboration. Beijing is 100 percent sure that this will work, Larin added.

    As former General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Jiang Zemin stated: "The international community needs to set up a new security concept with mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality and collaboration at its core and work to create a peaceful international environment of long-term stability and security."

    According to Larin, Russia and China's foreign policy imperatives overlap here.

    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing

    While skeptics say that China's New Silk Road project is nothing but a "Marshall Plan 2.0," Alexander Gabuev, a senior associate and the chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center, draws attention to the fact that Beijing is not forcing anyone to embrace the project.

    "[The project] is based on the fact that China has great economic power, huge reserves, vast experience in infrastructure construction and large markets. It is ready to provide this to the surrounding world to progress together," Gabuev told RIA Novosti.

    Golden Eagle Silk Road
    © Flickr/ Martha de Jong-Lantink
    Win-Win vs Zero-Sum Game: How China Managed to Overcome Global Economic Slowdown
    The initiative envisages the creation of six economic corridors: Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar, China-Mongolia-Russia, China-Central Asia-West Asia, China-Indochina Peninsula, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Eurasian Land Bridge.

    Xinhua reported that Chinese companies have already invested over $50 billion and established 56 zones of trade and economic cooperation in 20 countries along the Belt and Road; in addition, they have created a total of 180,000 jobs for the residents of these states.

    What role will Russia play in this project?

    Interestingly enough, China Daily put Russia in the first place in the list of the foreign countries most friendly to the Chinese One Belt, One Road initiative.

    Moreover, back in May 2015, the leaders of Russia and China agreed to integrate the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the New Silk Road project.

    "The integration of the Eurasian Economic Union and Silk Road projects means reaching a new level of partnership and actually implies a common economic space on the continent," Russian President Vladimir Putin said following the meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

    According to Sergey Kanavsky, Executive Director at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Business Council, the New Silk Road project has a great potential for Russia.

    "The potential is huge, the potential is great and interesting," Kanavsky told RIA Novosti, adding that it is important for both geopolitical players to take initiatives and find common ground to achieve synergy.

    Shanghai, China
    © AFP 2017/ JOHANNES EISELE
    New Silk Road: Beijing Offers Viable Alternative to Western-Type Economic Model
    Not all countries feel enthusiastic about the China-led project: Japan and the US stayed away from both the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the One Belt, One Road initiatives.

    However, it has been recently reported, that Washington is sending a delegation led by White House adviser Matt Pottinger to take part in the One Belt, One Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.

    "The Belt and Road initiative is an open and inclusive one. We welcome all countries delegations to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation," China's Foreign Ministry stated, as quoted by Reuters.

    The One Belt, One Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing on May 14-15. The heads of 28 states and governments, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, are due to take part in the event.

    Related:

    China's New Silk Road Project Falls Short of Russia's Expectations
    China's New Silk Road Project Has 'Enormous Potential' to Benefit Russia
    Heart of Eurasia: a Closer Look at the Key Region of China's New Silk Road
    Silk Road: New Zealand's Rapport With China 'Sets Example for Western Countries'
    China’s Maritime Silk Road to Potentially Encompass Australia and New Zealand
    New Silk Road to Facilitate Transit to a 'New Form of International Relations'
    Tags:
    infrastructure projects, New Silk Road, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, China, Japan, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When the Trains Go Marching In: Moscow Metro Celebrates 82nd Anniversary
    When the Trains Go Marching In: Moscow Metro Celebrates 82nd Anniversary
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More That Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok