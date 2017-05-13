Register
16:46 GMT +313 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Klimkin's visit to Washington to meet Trump & Pence

    Mr. Klimkin Goes to Washington: Trump Won't Subsidize Obama's Ukrainian Project

    © Photo: Facebook / Embassy of Ukraine in the USA
    Politics
    Get short URL
    136840

    Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin met with senior US leaders, including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Handshakes, smiles and niceties aside, Kiev seems to have been given a clear message: Washington will no longer continue to subsidize the previous administration's Ukrainian project.

    On Thursday, Ukraine's foreign minister paid a highly-anticipated visit to the White House, posing for a photo with President Trump and sitting down to speak with Vice President Pence about the situation in the Donbass. 

    Ukrainian soldier smiles riding on a self-propelled artillery (File)
    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Mike Pence to Ukrainian FM: Minsk Agreements 'Most Viable Path Towards Peace'
    According to a White House press release, Pence told Klimkin that while Washington would continue to offer "unwavering…support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," it also considered "that the Minsk agreements remain the most viable path toward peace."

    Under the Minsk deal, signed in February 2015 in the Belarusian capital by the leaders of the Normandy Four negotiation format (Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany) Kiev was obliged to pass constitutional reforms on federalization and the provision of special status to the eastern territories which broke off from Ukrainian control after the February 2014 Maidan coup d'état. The deal stipulated that Kiev should do this by the end of 2015. Over two years have passed, but Kiev has yet to live up to its obligations.

    The Ukrainian Embassy in Washington's recap of the foreign minister's meeting stated, among other things, that the two sides "discussed further [US] efforts to support Ukraine."

    This was the first time that Klimkin succeeded in getting an audience with President Trump and Vice President Pence. The foreign minister had previously visited Washington in March, but was met only by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. 

    Ever since Trump's election, Ukrainian diplomats have been working to arrange a meeting between the president and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Plans for such a meeting have yet to be announced. Observers speculate that Trump's aversion to Poroshenko comes down to the fact that he and other Ukrainian officials openly sought to sabotage Trump during the election campaign last year.

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office
    © Photo: Facebook / Embassy of Ukraine in the USA
    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office

    As time passes, Ukrainian leaders have been growing increasing disillusioned over Ukrainian diplomats' efforts to woo the White House. On Friday, Rada MP Andrii Artemenko claimed that Kiev paid lobbyists $400,000 to arrange the meeting with Trump and Pence, which he said lasted only six minutes.

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Ukraine's FM Denies Claims of Payment for Arrangement of Meeting With Trump
    Artemenko added that the meeting had not been planned in advance, but was arranged to compensate for the meeting between President Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, which took place a day earlier.

    On Friday, Klimkin denied that the Foreign Ministry paid lobbyists for the meeting. "I definitely do not use lobbyists or others for organizing meetings; this is my principle," Klimkin said, speaking at a press briefing.

    Nevertheless, whether or not there is any truth behind Artemenko's scandalous claims, analysts have said that it's obvious to just about everyone that Kiev has yet to make any sort of substantive breakthrough with Trump.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, political scientist and Ukraine expert Oleg Oponko recalled that Kiev has been trying to break through to Washington on several tracks, including the situation in the Donbass. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    What Stands in the Way of Russia-US Rapprochement Under Trump?
    "The idea of including the US in the settlement of the situation in the Donbass has existed for a long time among Ukraine's political elite," the expert explained. "It appeared there at the suggestion of Ukraine's Polish partners, who are also advocating for the expansion of the Minsk format, and who would like to see a general reformatting of the dialogue on Ukraine," he added.

    "Over the course of several months now, Foreign Minister Klimkin has been probing the American political elite for its consent to join this process. He has found support from Republican officials, but not from representatives of the Trump administration."

    Oponko believes that the Ukrainian chief diplomat's efforts continue to have a low likelihood of success. 

    "Chances are that Klimkin will not able to achieve any results at this stage, because at the moment there is no readiness among the American political elite to engage in Ukraine's problems, or to support it with something more than what they are doing already. Most likely, Klimkin will receive new arms supplies, and some financial support, but no significant political support," the analyst concluded.

    A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2017 shows US President Donald J. Trump (L) posing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC.
    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    Kremlin Expresses 'Cautious Optimism' After Lavrov's Talks With Trump and Tillerson
    In the meantime, the Trump administration's actions may be speaking louder than words, demonstrating that Washington is not prepared to take Kiev under further under its wing, and on the contrary, is proposing cutbacks.

    Last month, US media published next year's draft budget proposals on US foreign aid, showing that Washington may cut financial assistance to Ukraine by nearly 70% (or $570 million) in 2018. Kiev denied that figure, and estimated that the cuts would only amount to about 30% (or $177 million).

    Still, even a 30% cut in aid would be a severe blow to Ukraine's economy. It would also demonstrate that whatever the Trump administration's priorities are, they don't seem to include unwavering support for the Obama administration's Ukraine project.

    Related:

    What Stands in the Way of Russia-US Rapprochement Under Trump?
    Ukraine's FM Denies Claims of Payment for Arrangement of Meeting With Trump
    Mike Pence to Ukrainian FM: Minsk Agreements 'Most Viable Path Towards Peace'
    Tags:
    diplomacy, relations, meeting, Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr, Pavlo Klimkin, Ukraine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More That Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok