Register
10:41 GMT +313 May 2017
Live
    Search
    May 11, 2017. President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, during a meeting

    Palestine Welcomes US-Russia Coordination on Organizing Direct Talks With Israel

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Standoff Continues (460)
    0 3 0 0

    Palestine welcomes any cooperation between Russia and the United States aimed at restoring the Middle East peace process and facilitating direct talks between Israel and Palestine, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The comment comes just days after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian resort city of Sochi on Thursday and US leader Donald Trump in Washington on May 3, with both Russian and US presidents expressing their commitment to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve a lasting peace settlement.

    "The coordination between Russia and the United States in arranging the meeting between Palestine and Israel is likely and we welcome it as long as it is coordinated in the interest of achieving progress in the peace process and we say it publicly. Russia is very important as well as the United States. Any peace efforts between the Palestinians and the Israelis have to be endorsed and supported by both superpowers," Ziad Abu Amr told Sputnik.

    Mahmoud Abbas and Vladimir Putin
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzhinin
    Putin: Peaceful Coexistence of Palestine, Israel Guarantee Middle East Stability
    Both Russia and the United States are members of the Middle East Quartet, which strives for revival of the Israeli-Palestinian talks, which are in deadlock since mid-2013.

    Putin suggested a meeting of Israel and Palestine in Moscow as early as in 2016, with both sides stating that they supported the idea. However, the meeting has not taken place yet.

    On Thursday, Abbas said at a joint press conference with Putin that Palestine welcomed the invitation to hold a trilateral meeting in Moscow with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Tuesday, the Palestinian president said that his country was ready to meet the Israeli side in the United Sates as well.

    Riyad al-Maliki, Foreign Minister of the Palestinian National Authority
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Palestine Ready to Hold Talks With Russia, Israel Anywhere
    On May 9, Abbas told the RT broadcaster in an interview that he thought about a sort of political "rapprochement" between Moscow and Washington, and added that Palestine would like to use even a minimal mutual understanding between Russia and the United States in order to solve the Palestinian issue.

    Palestine hopes Trump will continue efforts aimed at restoring the Middle East peace process during his upcoming trip to the region later in May, where he is scheduled to visit the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, Israel and Saudi Arabia, the Palestinian deputy prime minister said.

    "We expect that during Trump's visit to Bethlehem we will pursue what we have started in the White House with regard to American efforts to revive the peace process in the Middle East," Ziad Abu Amr said.

    Trump has decided to visit the city of Bethlehem in Palestine on May 23 as part of his first foreign trip to the Middle East. Trump stressed that comprehensive peace could only be attained through direct talks between Israelis and Palestinians.

    "He is expected to visit Saudi Arabia and Israel so it is only natural to visit Palestine. He is scheduled to visit Bethlehem on May 23. It also comes as a follow up to President Abbas visit to Washington earlier this month," the official said.

    Over decades, Palestinians have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

    Topic:
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Standoff Continues (460)

    Related:

    Palestinian President Abbas Reiterates Russia’s Key Role in Resolving Problem
    Abbas 'Welcomes Trump's Desire to Resolve' Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
    Abbas: Palestine 'Appreciates Russia's Efforts to Counter Terrorism', Help Syria
    First 'Immortal Regiment' WWII Commemoration March Takes Place in Palestine
    Palestinian Foreign Minister Calls Putin-Abbas Meeting 'Very Good'
    Tags:
    Middle East Quartet, Donald Trump, Mahmoud Abbas, Vladimir Putin, Ziad Abu Amr, Israel, Palestine, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok