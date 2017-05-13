Washington Remains in a Tizzy Following Trump’s Firing of FBI Director Comey

Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear speaks with former CIA analyst and political activist Ray McGovern about Trump’s motivations for firing Comey and how the former director may have been engaged in the same kind of nefarious activity some accuse Trump of.

​"I think the the president found out that Comey was not to be trusted, not in the least," McGovern said, "That the was part of a cabal, including John Brennan of the CIA and the NSA Director to make it appear to the American people that it was President Putin that gave the election to President Trump."

McGovern suggested that Comey’s claim to not be able to access the Democratic National Committee’s computers were "silly" and that in reality "He knew that if investigators really went in there, they would fight out that it wasn’t the Russians that hacked the Democratic National Committee, it was the CIA."

He explained, "This has gotten no attention in the mainstream press, but on the 31st of March, WikiLeaks released news that a new program developed by the CIA and NSA…allows the CIA to make believe that another party is blamed for the hack. Russian, Chinese, Farsi, Arabic and Korean were the languages used."

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon US House Democrats Request Trump-Comey Dinner Tape Turned Over to Congress

The Vault 7 leak McGovern was referencing took 15 years to complete and includes 700 millions lines of code. It also features a set of documents called “Marble,” which details how the program’s language capabilities would help throw forensic investigators off the scent, to help portray the hackers as foreign instead of domestic.

He said, "It’s just as likely, if not more likely, that it was John Brennan and the CIA that hacked into these DNC computers with a very specific program designed to blame someone else. Namely, the Russians."

McGovern said he agreed with Trump’s decision to fire Comey, saying, "In my view, Trump was well within his authority and he risked something for sure, but he knows that any legitimate investigation will turn not turn up that the Russians helped him win and thereby make him a sort of unauthorized President, but rather that this is a much more complicated thing, and he’s willing to face that."

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais ‘Witness Intimidation’: Trump May Have Crossed Legal Lines With Comey Tweet

Loud and Clear host Brian Becker pointed out that many top officials in the Trump administration appeared caught off guard by the firing, while the mainstream media and the Democratic Party pounced on the story.

"This is very dangerous," McGovern replied, saying that this interference will have consequences. "We have a distraction from what Trump wanted to do in creating a decent relationship with the Russians. Nw it’s really hard for him to do that, and what you have now is a really somber reminder that continuity and escalation is happening with respect to the wars we’re engaged in."