    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017

    What Stands in the Way of Russia-US Rapprochement Under Trump?

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Politics
    This week, after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak's meeting with President Trump in the White House, the US media lost its mind over the fact that it was not invited to the event. History professor Peter Kuznick told RIA Novosti why it is so difficult for Trump to build a dialogue with Moscow.

    Following Wednesday's meeting between Lavrov, Kyslyak and Trump, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said that the Kremlin was 'cautiously optimistic' over the meeting.

    "It's too early to draw any conclusions. Of course, the very fact that dialogue is conducted is very positive," Peskov said. The spokesman added that a lot of work remains to be done ahead of the expected meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump in Hamburg in July.

    A White House press release on the meeting said that Trump had "emphasized his desire to build a better relationship between the United States and Russia," and stressed that the president had "raised the possibility of broader cooperation on resolving conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere." 

    US flag
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Russia May Respond to Diplomatic Property Seizure if US Fails to Find Solution
    At the same time, the statement said that Trump told Foreign Minister Lavrov that Washington would continue to play a role in working to resolve the Ukraine conflict, and would pressure Moscow over Russia's responsibility to implement the Minsk agreements on peace in eastern Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly emphasized that it is not a party to the Ukrainian conflict, and that Kiev officials are the ones responsible for stalling the implementation of the peace agreements.

    Soon after the meeting between Lavrov, Kislyak and Trump took place, the US mainstream media lost its collective mind over the fact that a Russian photographer was the only journalist present at the meeting, and that the US side released no official images from the event.

    Russians Strike Again
    © Sputnik/
    Russians Strike Again
    The media hype was only exacerbated by the fact that less a day before the meeting, Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who was conducting an investigation into (thus far unsubstantiated) claims of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

    Speaking to Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, Peter Kuznick, a professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University in Washington, D.C., explained that in the face of resistance from the media and extremely influential US politicians, it has been very difficult for President Trump to build any sort of dialogue with Russia.

    "Trump has very little room for maneuver when it comes to building relations with Russia, precisely because both the media and a majority of politicians oppose dialogue with Russia," Kuznick said.

    US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2-L) during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC
    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2-L) during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC

    At the same time, the academic emphasized that whatever difficulties there are on the path to normalizing relations, "we must step onto this path in order to reduce the existing tensions."

    President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., listen
    © AP Photo/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image
    Trump: Russia 'Must be Laughing' at Democrats' Excuse for 2016 Election Failure
    "For a while, it seemed that there was even the possibility of a war between our countries, given the backdrop of the military conflicts in Ukraine and in Syria," Kuznick added.

    But hopes and good wishes aside, the academic also warned the Russian side against any sort of unconditional trust in Trump.

    "When Trump was running for president, he said a lot of positive things about Russia, about the Russian president," Kuznick recalled. This probably gave many in Russia hope for some positive changes in relations between Moscow and Washington. 

    "He was elected, but did not follow through with what he had said during the election campaign. As president, he often does the opposite [of what he promised]. And this was something that I warned my friends in Russia against: do not believe Trump's words, even if what he says sounds extremely promising."

