Russia 'Hopes for Fruitful Dialogue and Cooperation' With Macron's France

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia hopes for a productive cooperation with France following the election of Emmanuel Macron, who contributed to the dialogue between Moscow and Paris in the years of co-chairing the Russian-French Council on Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Issues (Cefic), Trade Representative of Russia in France Alexander Turov told Sputnik Friday.

"We respect the choice of French people, and we will try to work effectively with the government that will come to power with the election of the new president, we hope for a fruitful dialogue and cooperation," Turov said.

He stressed that Russia was following with great interest the presidential elections in France.

"From the political perspective, we need to separate the pre-election rhetoric and the real work that Macron conducted when he was the chairman of the French part of Cefic, and I can say that he was a very good co-chairman, and we had a very productive dialogue," Turov noted.

On May 7, Macron won the French presidential run-off with 66.1 percent of votes, defeating right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen.