Corbyn Vows 'to Halt Drift to Confrontation With Russia' if Wins June 8 Election

LONDON (Sputnik) — The UK Labour Party, should it win the snap general election in June, will work toward deescalating existing tensions with Russia, Jeremy Corbyn, the party's leader, said Friday.

"We will work to halt the drift to confrontation with Russia and the escalation of military deployments across the continent," Corbyn said speaking at London-based think tank Chatham House, as quoted by the press service of the Labour Party.

In a speech that laid out the main policies of his election campaign, Corbyn noted that a Labour government would work to end "the tragedy of the Syrian war," stressing that UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives would only continue to aggravate the situation if they emerged the victor in the June 8 election.

"Once again, in this election, it’s become clear that a vote for Theresa May could be a vote to escalate the war in Syria, risking military confrontation with Russia, adding to the suffering of the Syrian people and increasing global insecurity," Corbyn stressed, as quoted by the press service.

On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election at the start of June to overcome divisions in the Parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.