Register
18:01 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A pro-Europe supporter holds a cake with a EU flag in it, following the decision of the Supreme Court that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London, Britain, January 24, 2017.

    European Union: A 'Superpower' Ruled From Across the Ocean

    © REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth
    Politics
    Get short URL
    2810101

    Federica Mogherini's belief that over the last sixty years the European Union has become a superpower for peace, security, and democracy is nothing but wishful thinking, Igor Pshenichnikov, advisor to the director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS), wrote for RIA Novosti.

    Delivering a speech at the annual briefing to UN Security Council on May 9, Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called the European Union a "superpower for peace, security, and democracy."

    However, according to Igor Pshenichnikov, advisor to the director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS), it appears to be wishful thinking.

    As he remarked in his recent op-ed for RIA Novosti: "Could a superpower be ruled from across the ocean? Yes, it could, but in this case, it is no longer a superpower."

    "In sixty years of history, we have become a superpower for peace in the European Union," Mogherini said Tuesday, "a superpower for peace but also for security and democracy. We are accompanying reconciliation processes at all corners of the world, from Afghanistan to Myanmar."

    ​"The European Union has become in these years, in these decades, in these sixty years of our history, not only the most successful peace project in the world, but also an indispensable partner to move beyond the current disorder, and to try to build together a more cooperative world order," she stressed.

    U.S. soldiers stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Obama's Legacy: US Beefing Up Its Military Presence in E Europe at Full Throttle
    The claim deserves special attention since, on the one hand, it contradicts reality, and, on the other hand, indicates Brussels' apparent ambitions for global dominance, the Russian scholar notes.

    First, it's not the EU, who is calling the shots in Europe but the United States, he highlighted.

    Apparently, therefore, Trump's win caught the EU leadership off guard. Trump's tough attitude toward the EU and NATO and the pledge to "get along with" Russian President Vladimir Putin prompted fear in Brussels.

    "[Following Trump's win] European officials and the NATO leadership felt themselves sailing without a rudder. 'Who is our helmsman now? Where do we go?' this was the general mood behind the statements of high-ranking EU and NATO officials and European politicians who regarded Trump as a threat to the established European status-quo," Pshenichnikov wrote.

    Students wave flags of the European Union and Ukraine. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN
    Open Door in Exchange for Action? EU 'Weary of Ukraine's Political Limbo'
    However, it seems that EU leaders have eventually reconciled themselves with the "unpleasant" reality after Trump's February remark that he is "totally in favor of the EU" and his later claim that NATO "is no longer obsolete."

    As for Brussels' efforts to strengthen peace and democracy worldwide, one does not need to go far in search of proof but take a look at the simmering conflict in the Balkan region.

    According to Pshenichnikov, the EU is deliberately adding fuel to the fire in the Balkans.

    "Every time when the conflict threatens to transform into a new Balkan war, the European Union either takes the side of the Muslims or maintains the position of 'non-interference', which is tantamount to condoning the provocations on the part of the Albanians," the Russian scholar noted.

    Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament after the governing Social Democrats and ethnic Albanian parties voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker in Skopje. Macedonia April 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ognen Teofilovski
    Protesters entered Macedonia's parliament after the governing Social Democrats and ethnic Albanian parties voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker in Skopje. Macedonia April 27, 2017

    Recently, the EU and NATO have exerted pressure on Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov, forcing him to embrace the demands of the Albanian minority and thus open the door to the country's federalization and further fragmentation.

    "Recently Albanian parties, along with the opposition [Social Democratic Union of Macedonia party], elected the Albanian as the speaker of the local parliament, in violation of the law. That sparked off the protest on the part of President [Ivanov] and led to mass protests in Macedonia. Who requires the president of Macedonia to agree on the formation, in fact, of an anti-national government and recognition of the legitimacy of the election of the speaker? NATO and the European Union," Pshenichnikov pointed out.

    Protestors shout after entering into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, April 27, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Boris Grdanoski
    'Greater Albania': Why Macedonian Political Crisis is Part of Broader Strategy
    The Russian scholar believes that when Mogherini says that over sixty years the European Union has become a "superpower" she expresses Eurocrats' "secret desire" to divide and rule in Europe.

    "To understand how the European governance works, one should see how following the accession of Eastern European countries [Brussels] has divided [Europe] into suzerains and vassals," he remarked.

    But that is not all: even in major European states, Eurocrats are fighting tooth and nail against any nationalist or right-wing agenda.

    An all-out European media campaign targeting France's National Front leader and former presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was the shining example of this approach.

    "It has nothing to do with political programs or the social struggle for power in the state. The truth of the matter is that today there are two major forces fighting in the West — the globalist bureaucracy, which represents large transnational corporations and the forces advocating national and cultural self-preservation, which possess lesser financial resources. So far, the first camp is winning in Europe," Pshenichnikov emphasized.

    Related:

    MEPs Claim 'Moral Duty' to EU Citizens, Threaten to Veto Brexit Deal
    'Carrot on a String': EU Agrees Short-Term Visa-Free Travel for Ukrainians
    Majority of EU Citizens Consider Bloc's Actions on Migration 'Inadequate'
    EU Top Court Adviser: Uber Is a Traditional Transport Service
    EU Commission Decreases Brent Oil Price Forecast to $55.5 Per Barrel in 2017
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, global dominance, superpower, NATO, European Union, Vladimir Putin, Federica Mogherini, Donald Trump, Marine Le Pen, Europe, United States, Russia, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok