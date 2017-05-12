Register
16:30 GMT +312 May 2017
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn

    Jeremy Corbyn Criticizes Trump for Escalating International Conflicts

    © REUTERS/ Jeff Overs
    UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn stated that the Labour government would want a friendly relationship with Washington, but warned against "pandering to an erratic Trump administration."

    The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, speaks at the Scottish Labour Party Spring Conference in Perth, Scotland February 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Russell Cheyne
    UK Labour Leader Corbyn Urges Putin, Trump to Find Common Ground on Syrian Settlement
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump appears to be fanning the flames of international conflicts rather than defusing them, but the United Kingdom under Labour leadership would not follow Washington blindly, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Friday.

    "The new US President seems determined to add to the dangers by recklessly escalating the confrontation with North Korea, unilaterally launching missile strikes on Syria, opposing President Obama’s nuclear arms deal with Iran and backing a new nuclear arms race," Corbyn said in a speech delivered at Chatnam House think tank.

    Corbyn said the Labour government would want a friendly relationship with Washington, but warned against "pandering to an erratic Trump administration."

    Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers his keynote speech at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Darren Staples
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airfield May Escalate War in Syria - Corbyn
    Corbyn also criticized the Conservative Party for their hawkish approach to security issues.

    "The ‘bomb first, talk later’ approach to security has failed. To persist with it, as the Conservative Government has made clear it is determined to do, is a recipe for increasing, not reducing, threats and insecurity," Corbyn said.

    The Labour leader stressed that he was not a pacifist and pledged to fully commit to the security of the United Kingdom. Corbyn said that he realized that military action may be necessary "as a last resort," but vowed to focus on defusing tensions.

    Corbyn was laying out the main policies his election campaign is based on, in the run-up to the general election, slated for June 8.

