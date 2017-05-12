Putin Discusses Crisis on Korean Peninsula With New S Korea's President

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the crisis on the Korean Peninsula in the telephone talks with South Korea’s new president, Moon Jae-in, during which the sides emphasized importance of the diplomatic settlement of the crisis, the Kremlin press service said in a statement Friday.

"A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in took place. Vladimir Putin congratulated Moon Jae-in on his election as the head of state and extended good wishes to him. The relevant issues of the bilateral and international agenda have been discussed," the statement read.

"During the exchange of opinions on the situation on the Korean Peninsula the importance of finding ways of political and diplomatic regulation of the crisis has been emphasized," the Kremlin added.

Moon officially took office on Wednesday after winning Tuesday's snap presidential election with over 41.08 percent of votes, according to South Korea's National Electoral Commission.

