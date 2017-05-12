Kremlin Hopes US 'Obsession With Russian Factor' to End Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Kremlin regrets the obsession with the "Russian factor" which is being maintained in the United States, and hopes it will pass soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"We live in Russia and we have our own agenda. We have many international issues with which Russia is dealing, we have many issues and achievements inside the country which are of high priority for us. Of course, this emotional, let’s say, obsession with the ‘Russian factor’ which is zealously kept afloat in the United States. This is regrettable, but we understand that it is necessary to be patient, we hope that the obsession will pass soon," Peskov told reporters when asked of Russia’s views on the recent events in the United States.

On May 9, US President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. The move sparked speculations about the probe of alleged Russian meddling in US internal affairs. Almost half of US citizens said Comey's dismissal was connected with the probe, a poll shows.