10:27 GMT +312 May 2017
    Alain Juppe

    Over Quarter of French Back Ex-PM Juppe's Return to Office Under Macron

    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Politics
    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (49)
    0 31 0 0

    Twenty-six percent of French citizens would prefer to see former Prime Minister Alain Juppe, a member of The Republicans party, return to Matignon under newly elected President Emmanuel Macron, a poll showed Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Odoxa survey, centrist Francois Bayrou is the second favorite with a backing of 22 percent for his potential appointment as prime minister.

    Francois Bayrou, French centrist politician and the leader of the Democratic Movement (MoDem), poses for photographers before a news conference at his party's headquarters in Paris, France, February 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Centrist Francois Bayrou Favorite to Become New French Prime Minister – Poll
    Next in line, according to the poll, is incumbent Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, with 19 percent backing him for the position.

    The survey continued to demonstrate that, while Juppe enjoys strong enough support across the political specter, including the left, Bayrou's standing with the right-wing respondents, excluding the National Front party, stands at a mere 8 percent.

    According to the poll, 76 percent of the French believe that the choice of the prime minister will have a significant influence on the outcome of the June legislative election.

    Staff members set up the hall before Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Chatellerault, France, April 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau
    False Flag en Francais: CIA 'May Have Hacked Macron to Stop Russian-French Rapprochement'
    The survey was carried out online on May 10-11 among 1,028 people aged 18 and older.

    Juppe served as the prime minister under Jacques Chirac in 1995-1997 and as Foreign Minister under two presidents: Francois Mitterrand from 1993 to 1995, and Nicolas Sarkozy from 2011 to 2012.

    Bayrou held the position of Minister of National Education in 1993-1997 and is currently the leader of the Democratic Party, which is allied with Macron's En Marche! movement.

    Topic:
    Macron Wins French Presidential Election (49)

    Tags:
    poll, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Francois Bayrou, Emmanuel Macron, Alain Juppe, France
