Sergei Lavrov: Trump Administration to Decide on How to Develop Ties With Russia

FAIRBANKS (Sputnik) — It is up to the new US administration to decide what tools would be best for developing its relationship with Russia, however, Moscow is ready to move forward, Lavrov told reporters.

"Given the fact that the United States has the new administration, it is up to Donald Trump and his associates to decide what tools would be appropriate for developing the relationship with Russia," Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov noted that during the meeting at the White House on Wednesday Trump reaffirmed his desire to normalize the US-Russia bilateral relationship.

"He also wrote about it via Twitter later in the day," Lavrov said. "We are willing to act as fast as it is comfortable for the administration that it still putting together its team."

On Wednesday, Lavrov met with Trump at the White House and held talks with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, during which they discussed Syria, Ukraine and bilateral relations.