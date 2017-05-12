Register
04:22 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A Syrian national flag flutters as the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra are seen in the background, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.

    Russia in Talks With Possible Observers for Syria Safe Zones, FM Lavrov Says

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Politics
    Get short URL
    149 0 0

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that Russia is holding talks with representatives of third party countries who could play the role of observers to monitor Syria's planned de-escalation zones.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia is currently in contact with third party states that will possibly send their observers to monitor safe zones in Syria in accordance with a memorandum signed in Astana, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

    "The memorandum assumes that observers from third party countries would be invited to ensure the proper functioning of these safe zones… We are now in talks with possible participants of this process," Lavrov stated on Thursday. "We think that we will be able to discuss it in more details with our partners sometime soon."

    Lavrov stressed he did not discuss with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson whether the United States would send their observers to safe zones in Syria.

    "We have not discussed [this]," Lavrov told reporters. "We have just said that we would welcome any US contribution to the process, especially given that Donald Trump was the first to talk about the importance of creation these safe zones."

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad
    © Photo: Press Service of the President of Syria
    Bashar Assad: Syria, Russia, Iran to Deter Violations of De-Escalation Deal
    Both the US president and his foreign affairs chief had spoken about the concept of creating zones where Syrian civilians could live under international protection.

    A Russia-proposed initiative to this effect was endorsed last week by Turkey and Iran at Syrian talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana. The three guarantors of Syrian peace reached a deal – backed by the Syrian government and some opposition forces – which came into being at midnight last Saturday.

    Four zones have been agreed spanning Syria’s northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo, the north of the central Homs province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, as well as southern Daraa and Quneitra regions. They will be patrolled by foreign forces, with checkpoints set up around the perimeter to allow for the safe return of refugees.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours
    Some 38,000 Syrians Returned to Liberated Jarabulus From Turkey
    Tags:
    safe zones, Sergei Lavrov, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok