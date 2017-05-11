Register
01:20 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2-L) during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC

    Russian TASS News Agency Comments on US Media Hysteria Over Lavrov-Trump Photos

    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    Politics
    Get short URL
    18610

    The Russian TASS state news agency on Thursday expressed astonishment over reaction of the US media to the publication of photos of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump and Lavrov met in Washington on Wednesday, with only two photographers, one from each side, present at the meeting, as the general press was denied an accreditation for the event. The Russian photojournalist was a TASS employee, who regularly serves as Lavrov's personal photographer.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry and TASS published photos from the meeting later in the day, while the US side released no official photos, which triggered hysteria in the US media. Some US media outlets refused to publish the photos of Trump and Lavrov made by the Russian photographer, while the others stressed that they had to use them as US journalists were denied access.

    A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2017 shows US President Donald J. Trump (L) posing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC.
    © Photo: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    US 'Scared' of Photos Made at Lavrov, Trump Meeting - Sputnik Editor-in-Chief
    "TASS photographer Alexander Shcherbak is a staff photographer of the TASS agency, and regularly accompanies Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his foreign visits, also carrying out functions of the personal photographer of the head of the foreign ministry. The Russian Foreign Ministry informed the US side even before the visit that the functions of minister's personal photographer would be carried out by TASS photographer Alexander Shcherbak," the agency said in a statement.

    TASS added that the shooting format was agreed on with Washington, adding that no restrictions on publishing of photos were made. The news agency reminded that a US photographer also attended the meeting.

    "It should be noted that TASS, like all other media outlets, regularly uses the materials published by media from the United States and other countries. The foreign media materials are not only used for illustrating events, which took place in foreign countries but Russian events as well. However, TASS never draws the attention of readers to the fact it used materials of foreign media outlets in covering the event," the agency said.

    The TASS photographer himself called on the US colleagues "not to lose a sense of professional dignity," adding that he had been working in this field for many years and faced such "absurd accusations" for the first time.

    Earlier in the day, Zakharova said that the US media was in "intellectual agony" due to the fact that the White House denied access to their reporters to the meeting. She stressed that the United States did not ask Russia not to publish photos of the meeting. Zakharova also said that the US side got in advance a list with details on the Russian photographer.

    Related:

    US Official Confirms Trump, Lavrov to Meet at White House Wednesday
    Trump, Lavrov May Meet in Washington on Wednesday - Reports
    Russia Takes Into Account Trump's Statements in Dialogue With US - Lavrov
    Tags:
    hysteria, media, photo, TASS News Agency, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok