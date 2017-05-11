Putin and Bulgarian PM Borissov Discuss Development of Bilateral Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope for constructive development of the relations between Moscow and Sofia in a telephone conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, the Kremlin press service said in a statement Thursday.

"On May 11, a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov took place upon the initiative of the Bulgarian side. The Russian President congratulated Boyko Borissov on his election as the cabinet head and expressed hope that Russian-Bulgarian relations would develop constructively," the statement read.

According to the document, the parties discussed the prospective of the bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, energy and culture sectors.

On May 4, Bulgaria's National Assembly approved the country's new cabinet and the appointment of Borissov as the country's prime minister.