UK 'Should Remain Close Partner' After Brexit - EU Chief Negotiator

LONDON (Sputnik) — The European Union seeks to remain a close partner to the United Kingdom after its withdrawal from the bloc, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Thursday.

"Our objective is clear: we want these negotiations to succeed. I want us to reach a deal. The UK has been a member of the EU for 44 years. It should remain a close partner," Barnier said, addressing the Irish parliament.

Barnier stressed that the parties needed to negotiate an "ambitious, but fair free-trade agreement" following the UK withdrawal from the bloc, reassuring that the ongoing Brexit talks would be aimed at softening the departure consequences.

Ireland has a greater reliance on trade with the United Kingdom than do other European states, due to its high dependence on the UK export market. Dublin's chief concerns include maintaining trade, keeping the border open with Northern Ireland and securing the Northern Ireland peace process.