MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Global cooperation and development of the joint approaches in the fight against terrorism is hindered by the double standards of some Western states in their assessment of activities of the international terrorist groups, Alexei Pavlov, aide of the Russian Security Council chief, said Thursday.

"The existing contradictions in the legislation of different countries on approaches to the fight against terrorism and extremism and the double standards of some Western countries in assessment of activities of the international terrorist organizations significantly hamper the cooperation, not allowing developed countries to unite the efforts," Pavlov told reporters.

That is why Moscow advocates for the harmonization of international legal frameworks on counterterrorism, urging the international community to develop joint approaches on the matter, Pavlov added.

In 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced the proposal to create an international coalition against terrorism in an address at the UN General Assembly against the background of increasing numbers of terrorist attacks, particularly by Daesh.

After the deadly terrorist attack in the St. Petersburg subway on April 3, Moscow reiterated its call to international partners to support the initiative and form a united front to combat terrorism.