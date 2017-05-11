Register
17:46 GMT +3
11 May 2017
    US President Donald Trump

    Trump Administration's Approach to Syria Free of Ideological Leanings Moscow

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Politics
    28901

    The Trump administration's approach to the Syrian issue is free of ideological leanings, according to Russia's deputy foreign minister.

    SOCHI (Sputnik) — The new US administration's approaches to the Syrian issue are stripped of ideology, President Donald Trump and his entourage should think in practical terms, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters Thursday.

    "The hope is that the new administration… Trump is a man of business, he likes specific results. We already note that the approaches are de-ideologized, both he and his entourage are people from business. They must think in practical categories. We hope that life will ultimately put everything in its place," Bogdanov said.

    Nine Syrian children, whose fathers were Syrian soldiers killed during the ongoing military conflict in their country, have come to the Russian international children center Artek in Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Malgavko
    Children of Fallen Syrian Servicemen Visit Russia’s Artek Center in Crimea
    The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

    The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

    "Syria is a sovereign state, it has leadership so of course it is necessary to hold consultations with it to have its approval," Bogdanov told reporters when asked whether the presence of US troops in the country would be beneficial.

    The specific boundaries of the de-escalation zones in Syria will be determined by a working group being established after the talks in Astana, the United States and Jordan should participate in the discussion, Bogdanov said.

    "All these issues are named there, which require a more specific, in-depth talk, including, of course, with the participation of observer countries in Astana, I mean the United States and Jordan," Bogdanov told reporters.

    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Read Carefully: Russian Foreign Ministry Publishes Syria De-Escalation Zones Memo in English
    According to Bogdanov, the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states are currently creating an expert working group on de-escalation, which should discuss all the details and jointly with the military better define the borders of the safe zones.

    The May round of the Astana talks resulted in a memorandum signed by the Syrian ceasefire guarantor states (Russia, Iran, Turkey) aimed at creation of four zones of de-escalation in Syria, which include the province of Idlib and seven other regions. Any clashes between the government forces and opposition armed groups must stop within the zones.

    The memorandum on de-escalation zones took effect on May 6.

    Russia's deputy defense minister said on May 5 that the implementation of the memorandum on de-escalation zones would put an end to the civil war.

    The local governing bodies that could be created in Syria after territories' liberation from terrorists should not substitute the legitimate Damascus authorities, according to Bogdanov.

    "The issue is arising, as I can see, of who will control these [Syrian] territories after the elimination of the terrorist groups from them. Some local councils will be created, however, they must not substitute the legitimate authorities, the government, the Damascus leadership. This should not lead to the breakdown of the state," Bogdanov said.

    According to the Russian official, the peace in Syria and elimination of terrorists requires not only military but also political decisions.

    "This of course requires coordination of all the actions between the Syrian armed opposition and the Syrian Army. This requires also political decisions, not only military ones," Bogdanov stressed.

