Russia May Act as Mediator for Iran, US - Deputy Foreign Minister

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (Russia) (Sputnik) – Russia may become an intermediary between the United States and Iran, this is a difficult process but there is no other way, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Monday.

"Of course. We try all the time. Between the US side and the Iranians, between the Saudis and the Iranians. Of course. We are working of course. This is very difficult. There is no other way," Bogdanov told reporters answering a corresponding question.