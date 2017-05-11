Gap Between UK Conservatives, Labour Down By 3%, Tories Ahead By 16%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK Conservative Party currently holds a 16 percent lead over the main opposition Labour Party less than one month ahead of the June general election, which narrows the gap between the two principle rivals by 3 points from the previous weekend, a fresh poll showed Thursday.

The YouGov/Times poll, carried out on May 9-10, showed that the Tories lost 1 percent while Labour gained 2 percent of the projected vote since the weekend and stand at 46 percent and 30 percent, respectively. A YouGov poll published on Monday showed that the Conservatives enjoyed the support of 47 percent of potential voters, while the Labour Party was supported by only 28 percent.

The poll also revealed the projections for the Liberal Democrats and the UK Independence Party (UKIP) to be at 11 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election at the start of June to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.