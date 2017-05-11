Gap Between UK Conservatives, Labour Down By 3%, Tories Ahead By 16%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK Conservative Party currently holds a 16 percent lead over the main opposition Labour Party less than one month ahead of the June general election, which narrows the gap between the two principle rivals by 3 points from the previous weekend, a fresh poll showed Thursday.
The poll also revealed the projections for the Liberal Democrats and the UK Independence Party (UKIP) to be at 11 percent and 5 percent, respectively.
On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election at the start of June to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in the negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.
All comments
Show new comments (0)