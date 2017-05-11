MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is engaged in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which, once completed, will deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas per year to the European Union through the Baltic Sea into Germany. A number of EU countries have expressed their support for the project, Germany in particular, but there are nations, such as Poland, which are opposed to the gas pipeline due to concerns over increased energy dependence on Moscow.

“I think that our Polish colleagues are overly politicizing this strictly economic international project and numerous European countries are interested in it, because the companies from many states are participating in the consortium, it is not only Russia and Germany, but in general, Europe’s energy security depends on its success,” Nechayev said.

It is still unclear why Warsaw has such a negative stance on the project, as the country itself consumes and transits large amounts of gas, the Russian diplomat added.

Moscow is ready for a constructive dialogue with Warsaw if the latter “reaches out,” Nechayev noted.

The launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is planned for 2018. Russia’s energy giant Gazprom, Austrian energy company OMV, France's Engie, Royal Dutch Shell, Germany's Uniper and Wintershal are engaged in the project.