Kremlin Sees 'No Place for Free Interpretations of Minsk Agreements' on Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Minsk agreements on Ukraine are very laconic, they do not provide for additional interpretations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"There is no place for free interpretations of the text of the Minsk agreements. This is a rather laconic and short text," Peskov told reporters.

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov Ukrainian Military Shells Settlement in Donbass During Victory Day Parade Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement brokered by the Normandy Four states (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine), the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.