Saudi Arabia Calls for Political Settlement of Syrian Conflict

ALMATY (Sputnik) – Saudi Arabia believes that such conflicts as the Syrian war can only be settled through political means, Saudi State Minister of the Gulf Affairs Thamer Al-Sabhan said on Thursday during a meeting with Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“We express gratitude to Kazakhstan for its contribution to the solution of issues related to the Muslim world, including striving to put an end to the bloodshed in Syria. Concerning the Syrian conflict, Saudi Arabia believes that such conflicts must be solved only through political settlement. We share your vision of solving this problem only by peaceful means,” Al-Sabhan said, as quoted by his press service.

© AP Photo/ Yoan Valat, Pool Saudi King Acknowledges Importance of Astana Process for Bringing Peace to Syria

The Syrian conflict has been ongoing for six years with its government troops fighting against many opposition factions and terrorist groups such as the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh), outlawed in Russia.

Kazakhstan provides a platform for reconciliation talks in its capital of Astana, which hosted four rounds of negotiations: in January, in February, in March and earlier in May. During the fourth round held last week, the parties to the talks agreed on de-escalation zones in Syria's Idlib province and parts of neighboring provinces (Latakia, Hama and Aleppo), the north of Homs province, Eastern Ghouta, and certain areas in the southern part of the country (Daraa and Quneitra provinces).