'Reunification of Europe, Not Expansion': The Balkans to Join EU After Brexit

ROME (Sputnik) — The European Union will have new members after the United Kingdom's departure from the bloc, which will most likely be the Balkan countries that currently hold candidacy status, EU foreign policy сhief Federica Mogherini said Thursday.

"I am sure that the European Union will not be limited to 27 countries in the future because we will have new members. I think it will be the Balkan countries, with whom we are talking about membership. Many call this process 'expansion,' but I prefer to talks about the reunification of Europe," Mogherini told the Italian La Stampa newspaper.

Mogherini noted that the relationship between the European Union and the Balkans helped many of countries of the region overcome the consequences of the wars that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia.

"There is still a long, difficult and often winding road to cover. I am sure [these countries] will continue on it, in part, because all of them have a common future within the European Union," Mogherini told the outlet.

The EU's chief diplomat said that, while many predicted that the Brexit referendum would spark a domino effect within the bloc, the win of pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron in the recent French election proved otherwise.

The United Kingdom has until spring of 2019 to leave the European Union. Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia are currently candidates for EU membership. Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as Kosovo, despite the fact its independence is being disputed by Serbia, are listed as potential candidates.