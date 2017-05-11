Register
13:12 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A worker arranges flags of Serbia and EU on a lamppost in Belgrade (File)

    'Reunification of Europe, Not Expansion': The Balkans to Join EU After Brexit

    © AFP 2017/ ALEXA STANKOVIC
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Brexit: Article 50 Triggered (27)
    0 5001

    The EU's top diplomat prefers to call the inclusion of new members "the reunification of Europe" rather than "expansion".

    ROME (Sputnik) — The European Union will have new members after the United Kingdom's departure from the bloc, which will most likely be the Balkan countries that currently hold candidacy status, EU foreign policy сhief Federica Mogherini said Thursday.

    "I am sure that the European Union will not be limited to 27 countries in the future because we will have new members. I think it will be the Balkan countries, with whom we are talking about membership. Many call this process 'expansion,' but I prefer to talks about the reunification of Europe," Mogherini told the Italian La Stampa newspaper.

    Mogherini noted that the relationship between the European Union and the Balkans helped many of countries of the region overcome the consequences of the wars that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia.

    "There is still a long, difficult and often winding road to cover. I am sure [these countries] will continue on it, in part, because all of them have a common future within the European Union," Mogherini told the outlet.

    The passport of a Ukrainian citizen
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    EU Dangling Carrot in Front of Ukraine With Visa Liberalization - Moscow
    The EU's chief diplomat said that, while many predicted that the Brexit referendum would spark a domino effect within the bloc, the win of pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron in the recent French election proved otherwise.

    The United Kingdom has until spring of 2019 to leave the European Union. Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia are currently candidates for EU membership. Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as Kosovo, despite the fact its independence is being disputed by Serbia, are listed as potential candidates.

    Topic:
    Brexit: Article 50 Triggered (27)

    Related:

    'We Can Do That': EU's Juncker Hopes to Mend Ties With Russia Despite 'Mistrust'
    EU Court Backs 'Stop TTIP' Activists in Legal Battle With European Commission
    EU 'Disengaged' From Settlement of Transnistria-Moldova Conflict - PMR Minister
    Visa Liberalization With Ukraine Gives EU 'Powerful Leverage' Over Kiev
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Federica Mogherini, Britain, Montenegro, Macedonia, Balkans, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok