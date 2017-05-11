“The strategy of our relations is important not only for our two countries, it is important for whole Europe – also because now due to some international events Germany is regarded as the leader of the European Union,” Nechayev said at the opening of the Russian-German youth forum in Moscow.
He pointed out that Russia and Germany had managed to overcome much mutual animosity that emerged during World War II and became good neighbors and strategic partners.
Earlier in May, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talks in the Russian city of Sochi. Following the negotiations, the two leaders said that Moscow and Berlin should maintain dialogue despite the current political troubles over disagreements on a number of international issues, including the Ukrainian conflict.
