MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The development of Russian-German relations is crucially important not only for the two nations but for the whole of Europe, Director of the Third European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Nechayev said on Thursday.

“The strategy of our relations is important not only for our two countries, it is important for whole Europe – also because now due to some international events Germany is regarded as the leader of the European Union,” Nechayev said at the opening of the Russian-German youth forum in Moscow.

He pointed out that Russia and Germany had managed to overcome much mutual animosity that emerged during World War II and became good neighbors and strategic partners.

Nechayev also expressed hope of a better future for bilateral relations between the two nations.

Earlier in May, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talks in the Russian city of Sochi. Following the negotiations, the two leaders said that Moscow and Berlin should maintain dialogue despite the current political troubles over disagreements on a number of international issues, including the Ukrainian conflict.