11:41 GMT +311 May 2017
    Marion Marechal-Le Pen, French National Front political party deputy, attends a political rally as she campaigns for Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, in Marseille, France, April 19, 2017

    Marechal-Le Pen's Retirement May Cost French National Assembly Seats to FN

    © REUTERS/ Robert Pratta
    118502

    National Front (FN) party and Marechal-Le Pen's grandfather Jean-Marie Le Pen stated that the departure from the party of Marion Marechal-Le Pen may have negative consequences for the FN.

    Far right National Front party regional leader for southeastern France, Marion Marechal-Le Pen blows a kiss to supporters , at a meeting with supporters, after the first round of the regional elections, in Carpentras, southern France, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Claude Paris
    Marine Le Pen's Niece Quits Politics Due to Personal Reasons
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The decision of Marion Marechal-Le Pen, a French lawmaker from the National Front (FN) party, to quit politics may bode poorly for the party's hopes at the upcoming legislative elections, FN founder and Marechal-Le Pen's grandfather Jean-Marie Le Pen said Thursday.

    "In terms of the legislative elections, the departure [of Marion Marechal-Le Pen] is going to have a strong influence. I even fear that there may be negative consequences for the FN, which may not win as many seats as expected in the [National] Assembly. It might cost dearly to Marine [Le Pen]," Jean-Marie Le Pen told Le Parisien newspaper.

    Le Pen added that he might have been too harsh in initially branding his granddaughter's departure as "desertion," as after learning her reasoning, mostly related to her personal life, he "began to understand."

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Paris, France, April 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol
    Marginalization is Over: Despite Defeat, Le Pen Proves She Can 'Win New Supporters'
    According to Le Pen, his granddaughter "with her age, her charisma and her mind, represented future," which was very important for the party.

    Marine Le Pen's father also reportedly said that his daughter made certain mistakes during her recent presidential campaign, including failure to involve him.

    Marine Le Pen lost to independent Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the election, held on May 7, with 33.9 percent of the votes, against his 66.1 percent.

    The two-round legislative election is scheduled for June 11 and June 18.

