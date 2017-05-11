Russian Envoy to EU Expects Restored Russia-EU Cooperation Formats

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Russia's Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov told Sputnik on Thursday he expects formats of cooperation to be restored following EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini's visit to Moscow last month.

"The meeting of the Permanent Partnership Council is likely to be one of our following steps, in addition to the restoration of other formats of cooperation," Chizhov said.

The Russian diplomat added that he expects EU sanctions to be lifted before the United Kingdom leaves the bloc.

"One can imagine a hypothetical situation when, after leaving the EU, the UK decides to refuse to participate in the EU sanctions. But I still hope that before the UK withdrawal from the EU, the issue of sanctions will resolve itself," Chizhov said.