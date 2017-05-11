Leaders of Russia, Palestine to Meet in Sochi on Thursday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin and Abbas are set to discuss the current issues of the Middle Eastern settlement, as well as the bilateral relations between the states.

The heads of the two countries would also participate in the opening ceremony of a multifunctional cultural complex in Bethlehem, built with the support of Russia, via a video conference.

© AFP 2017/ ABBAS MOMANI Palestine Issue Resolution Dependent on US-Russia Cooperation - Ambassador

Abbas is set to arrive in Russia with a three-day visit.

The previous meeting between Putin and Abbas took place in April 2016, with the two officials discussing pressing regional problems, bilateral economic relations and Middle East peace process.

In September 2016, Putin proposed to organize a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abbas in Moscow. Both leaders supported the initiative aimed at restoring the peace process, however, the talks did not take place, as Netanyahu and Abbas laid the responsibility for the meeting failure on each other.