London to Host Somalia Conference Thursday to Agree Int’l Partnership

© AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsamh Trump Extends National Emergency With Respect to Somalia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The conference will seek to "accelerate progress on security sector reform… and agree the new international partnership needed to keep Somalia on course for increased peace and prosperity by 2020," according to the Office’s statement.

This will be the third such gathering since the British capital hosted the first London Somalia Conference in 2012 to address security issues caused by al-Shabaab insurgency and piracy, as well as famine that claimed a quarter of a million lives by 2011.

This year’s meeting will bring together East African leaders and international aid groups who will seek to hammer out a solution for the nation, described by the UK foreign policy department as "chronically unstable and ungoverned."