Register
05:37 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) walks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S

    Lavrov Meets Tillerson, Trump in Washington as Two Nations Seek Better Relations

    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Politics
    Get short URL
    18230

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his US counterpart Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on Wednesday during a trip to the US capital.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Prior to the meeting, Lavrov said the two top diplomats would discuss a broad range of topics. Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he anticipated they would discuss bilateral relations and counterterrorism.

    "I want to welcome Foreign Minister Lavrov to the State Department and express my appreciation for him making the trip to Washington so that we could continue our dialogue and our exchange of views that began in Moscow," Tillerson said.

    The top diplomats met for more than an hour at the State Department before heading to the White House for a meeting with Trump.

    SYRIA, US SANCTIONS AND BILATERAL RELATIONS

    A State Department readout of the conversation said Tillerson and Lavrov spoke about the war in Syria, specifically about defeating Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia), the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians and a de-escalation of the violence.

    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    US, Russia Will Stop 'Horrible Killings in Syria' as Soon as Possible - Trump on Talks With Lavrov
    They also discussed the situation in Ukraine, with Tillerson saying US sanctions against Russia would remain in place until the Minsk agreements are fully implemented.

    Additionally, the State Department said "the United States and Russia agreed to continue discussions to resolve other issues of bilateral concern, including strategic stability."

    At a press conference later, Lavrov confirmed he and Tillerson agreed to continue the conversation on bilateral relations begun earlier by their deputies.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon met on May 8 to discuss the complicated relations between the two nations.

    "Far not all the issues have been resolved. I would even say that the movement forward is very modest, but we agreed that we will continue to use this channel," Lavrov stated.

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) walks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Tillerson Tells Lavrov Sanctions to Stay Until Minsk Deal Implemented
    US-Russian relations reached a new low during the waning days of Barack Obama’s presidency.

    The relationship, strained in recent years by the NATO buildup in Eastern Europe, the civil war in Syria and the situation in Ukraine, was made worse by allegations from the US intelligence community that Moscow sought to interfere in the 2016 US election to prevent former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from becoming president.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied the intention of swaying the US vote, and Lavrov on Wednesday characterized the accusations as embarrassing for the United States.

    "It's humiliating for the American people to believe the Russian federation is controlling the domestic situation in the United States," he stated.

    Moreover, Lavrov said the issue was not discussed with Tillerson nor during his meeting with Trump.

    LAVROV MEETING WITH TRUMP

    FBI Director James Comey takes questions from members of the media during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2014, in Boston. Comey is visiting the Boston division to meet with employees and law enforcement partners and talk about the FBI's priorities.
    © AP Photo/ Steven Senne
    Comey’s Firing Did Not Affect Meeting With Russian FM Lavrov - Trump
    Lavrov noted in the press conference that both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are seeking tangible results from his US meetings.

    On Wednesday, Trump mentioned to Lavrov the possibility of the two nations collaborating in the future on resolving a number of conflicts in the Middle East.

    During their meeting in the Oval Office, the president also underlined the importance of working together to end the war in Syria, according to a White House readout.

    Later, Trump told the White House press pool that the meeting with Lavrov went well.

    "We're talking about Syria and I think that we're going to do very well with respect to Syria and things are happening that are really, really, really positive," Trump told reporters.

    The US president noted that both nations want to end "the killing — the horrible, horrible killing in Syria as soon as possible."

    Trump also stressed his desire to build better relations with Russia, echoing comments he has made since the presidential campaign that both nations would benefit from cooperation.

    Lavrov remarked that the dialogue between himself and Trump was "free from the ideology" typical in many of the discussions with the Obama administration.

    The desires of both nations to improve relations and find areas of mutual interest for cooperation may be a topic of discussion between Trump and Putin when the two meet in July on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

    Related:

    Comey’s Firing Did Not Affect Meeting With Russian FM Lavrov - Trump
    Russian FM Lavrov Holds Press Conference After Meeting With Trump, Tillerson
    Russia to Seek OSCE SMM's Complete Security in Ukraine - Lavrov
    Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Lavrov to Meet Trump in US on Wednesday
    Tags:
    relations, Department of State, Sergei Lavrov, Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok