Poll Shows Trump’s Approval Rating Fall After Health Care Vote

In a poll released Wednesday by Morning Consult/Politico, Trump's approval rating was revealed to be at 44 percent following the House's vote to adopt the Republican-sponsored American Health Care Act (AHCA), as reported by The Hill.

The new figure is the result of a seven-point plunge in Trump's approval rating following the May 4 vote.

Trump campaigned on a Republican vow to eliminate the Affordable Care Act (ACA), popularly known as Obamacare, after that president's support of the ground-breaking national health care legislation.

The House narrowly voted to overturn the popular ACA health care plan by a vote of just 217 to 213. It will now go to the Senate for another vote.

Members of the Senate on both sides of the political fence have stated their displeasure at the current content of the bill, and have signaled that major changes are in the offing.

The vote will take time, they said, as widespread modifications will be introduced.

President Trump, meanwhile, tweeted that he was "so confident" that the Senate would approve the sweeping changes to US health care, which promises to effectively eliminate the medical safety net for up to 24 million Americans, according to a recent report from the US Congressional Budget Office.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll, conducted between May 4 and 6, surveyed 1,996 registered voters and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points, according to The Hill.