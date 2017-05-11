Trump, South Korean President Agree to Enhance Bilateral Partnership

© AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB CIA Opens South Korea Mission Center to Address DPRK Threat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed in a phone call on Wednesday their countries' commitment to maintain and further advance bilateral cooperation, the White House said in a press release.

"President Trump and President Moon agreed to continue to strengthen the United States-Republic of Korea alliance and to deepen the enduring friendship between our two countries," the release stated on Wednesday.

In the call, Trump invited Moon to visit Washington, DC, and the South Korean president accepted the invitation, the release added.

Earlier in the day, Moon officially assumed the post of president of South Korea in accordance with the National Election Commission's decision.