Trump, South Korean President Agree to Enhance Bilateral Partnership

"President Trump and President Moon agreed to continue to strengthen the United States-Republic of Korea alliance and to deepen the enduring friendship between our two countries," the release stated on Wednesday.
In the call, Trump invited Moon to visit Washington, DC, and the South Korean president accepted the invitation, the release added.
Earlier in the day, Moon officially assumed the post of president of South Korea in accordance with the National Election Commission's decision.
