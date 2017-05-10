Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Syrian Opposition Figure Discuss Syrian Truce

© AP Photo/ Qasioun News Agency Turkey Urges Syrian Opposition to Resist to Terrorists Provocations - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the leader of Syrian opposition group Syria’s Tomorrow, Ahmad Jarba, had a telephone conversation on the issues of strengthening of the ceasefire regime in the Arab country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"During the discussion of the situation in Syria and around it, the emphasis was placed on the necessity to strengthen ceasefire regime on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, including in the context of signing in Astana on May 4 of the Memorandum on the creation of the de-escalation zones in Syria," the statement read.

The document added that the parties also discussed the fight against terrorism and finding ways of political settlement of the Syrian crisis in line with Resolution 2254 of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The talks were initiated by the Syrian side, according to the statement.

The UNSC Resolution 2254 of December 18, 2015, sees an inclusive and Syrian-led political process that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people as the only sustainable solution to the current crisis in Syria. It also emphasizes the importance of truce in the country.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor state of the ceasefire regime in Syria. On Thursday, the countries signed a memorandum on the creation of four zones of de-escalation in Syria, which include the province of Idlib and seven other regions.