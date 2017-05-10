US, Russia Will Stop 'Horrible Killings in Syria' as Soon as Possible - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump added that he had a very good meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier in the day.

The United States and Russia both want to end "the killing — the horrible, horrible killing in Syria as soon as possible and everybody is working toward that end," Trump told reporters, according to a White House pool report.

The Russian foreign minister, in his turn, held a press briefing following talks with his US counterpart Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Trump.

He said that Russia agrees with Trump that the most important thing to do in Syria is to defeat terrorists.

Lavrov also said that the US and Russian sides agreed that international issues should be solved jointly. The Syrian settlement and the Russia-sponsored plan to create Syrian safe zones were discussed, he said. The US and Russia agreed to continue working in the framework of Astana and Geneva peace talks between Damascus and Syrian rebels.

Russia and the US reached a conceptual agreement on geographical aspects of the de-escalations zones in Syria, Lavrov said.