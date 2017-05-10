Trump Raised Issue of More Cooperation With Russia on Mideast Conflicts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump also underlined the importance of working together on the conflict in Syria, the release added.
"He [Trump] also raised the possibility of broader cooperation on resolving conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere," the release stated.
"The President further emphasized his desire to build a better relationship between the United States and Russia," the release stated.
"The President raised Ukraine, and expressed his Administration’s commitment to remain engaged in resolving the conflict and stressed Russia’s responsibility to fully implement the Minsk agreements," the release stated.
Lavrov met with President Trump for the first time earlier in the day. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was also present at meeting.
All comments
Show new comments (0)