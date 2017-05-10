Comey’s Firing Did Not Affect Meeting With Russian FM Lavrov - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Lavrov was asked the same question by journalists ahead of his talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
"Not at all," Trump said when asked by reporters if the firing of Comey affected the meeting with Lavrov.
Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.
All comments
Show new comments (0)