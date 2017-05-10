Comey’s Firing Did Not Affect Meeting With Russian FM Lavrov - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Lavrov was asked the same question by journalists ahead of his talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"Not at all," Trump said when asked by reporters if the firing of Comey affected the meeting with Lavrov.

On Tuesday, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.