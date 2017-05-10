Kosovo Parliamentarians Dismiss Government in No-Confidence Motion - Lawmaker

© AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI US Embassy Urges Kosovo to Ratify Border Demarcation Agreement With Montenegro

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the relevant motion was passed with 78 votes in favor, 34 against and three abstentions, paving the way for a snap election.

"We analyzed an agreement, on which the coalition in parliament is based, during the hearing. We concluded that none of the clauses of the agreement was not fulfilled, on the contrary, many of the issues were even no longer mentioned in political circles," Simic said.

He mentioned that such issues included establishment of the Association of Serb-majority Municipalities in and out of parliament, normalization of relations with Serbia, privatization of the enterprises, as well as "return of the usurped property of the Serbian Orthodox Church and Serbian people living in Kosovo and Metohija."

"We need a government with effective mechanisms, which will act in a more decisive and responsible way and will be able to break the deadlock on many important processes. Now we are in full political and institutional stagnation. No specific steps are being taken, the problems which the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija face are not solved," Simic added.

The initiative to dismiss the government came from the Initiative for the Future of Kosovo (NISMA) last week, which accused the cabinet of failed politics and criticized it in particular for border demarcation agreement with Montenegro.

Early general elections would be held no sooner than 30 days and no later than 45 days after government's dismissal.