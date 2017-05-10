Register
    Kosovo's Prime Minister Isa Mustafa attends a parliament session in Pristina, Kosovo

    Kosovo Parliamentarians Dismiss Government in No-Confidence Motion - Lawmaker

    © REUTERS/ Agron Beqiri
    The Kosovo Assembly (legislative body) voted on Wednesday to dismiss the government of Prime Minister Isa Mustafa in a no-confidence motion, as the current government failed to implement political pledges, Slavko Simic of Srpska Lista political party told Sputnik.

    Kosovar Albanians walk under the EU and Kosovo flags in the main square of Pristina on May 4, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    US Embassy Urges Kosovo to Ratify Border Demarcation Agreement With Montenegro
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the relevant motion was passed with 78 votes in favor, 34 against and three abstentions, paving the way for a snap election.

    "We analyzed an agreement, on which the coalition in parliament is based, during the hearing. We concluded that none of the clauses of the agreement was not fulfilled, on the contrary, many of the issues were even no longer mentioned in political circles," Simic said.

    He mentioned that such issues included establishment of the Association of Serb-majority Municipalities in and out of parliament, normalization of relations with Serbia, privatization of the enterprises, as well as "return of the usurped property of the Serbian Orthodox Church and Serbian people living in Kosovo and Metohija."

    "We need a government with effective mechanisms, which will act in a more decisive and responsible way and will be able to break the deadlock on many important processes. Now we are in full political and institutional stagnation. No specific steps are being taken, the problems which the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija face are not solved," Simic added.

    The initiative to dismiss the government came from the Initiative for the Future of Kosovo (NISMA) last week, which accused the cabinet of failed politics and criticized it in particular for border demarcation agreement with Montenegro.

    Early general elections would be held no sooner than 30 days and no later than 45 days after government's dismissal.

