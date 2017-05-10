Register
19:01 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A Turkish flag waves in front of NATO's one

    Germany Not Interested in Post-Referendum Turkey's Expulsion From NATO

    © AFP 2017/ BENOIT DOPPAGNE / BELGA
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 133 0 0

    Germany is not interested in the expulsion of Turkey from NATO over the results of the recent constitutional referendum, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Wednesday.

    German flags wave in front of the Reichstag building, host of the German Federal Parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Germany Grants Asylum to Turkish NATO Staff, Diplomats and Families
    BERLIN (Sputnik) — The spokesman added that Berlin was interested in resolving the existing disagreements with Ankara.

    "The federal government in no way plans or discusses the issue of ousting from NATO such an important partner as Turkey which has been fighting for the freedom of the West together with us for generations," Schaefer told reporters answering the question whether German authorities intend to question Turkey's membership of NATO in context of the recent referendum.

    On April 16, the referendum expanding presidential powers took place in Turkey with over 51 percent of voters supporting the proposed amendments that expanded presidential authority over the legislature and the judiciary. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe criticized the referendum as unfair, while a NATO source told Sputnik last month that the referendum was an internal affair of the Turkish nation.

    Following the nationwide vote, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his readiness to reinstate the death penalty if the measure was supported by the population. On May 8, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned that if Turkey went through with the reintroduction of the death penalty, it would mean the end of the country’s talks on the accession to the European Union.

    Related:

    Germany to Consider US Proposals on NATO's Involvement in US-Led Anti-Daesh Op
    RT's Head Simonyan Mocks NATO Claims of Russian Plan to Impact German Election
    German Fighter Jets to Conduct NATO Air Mission Over Estonia – Defense Forces
    Tags:
    expulsion, NATO, Martin Schaefer, Turkey, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok