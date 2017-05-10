Register
17:29 GMT +310 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Macron

    Young, Untested New French Leader Faces Massive Economic, Social Crises

    © AFP 2017/ Philippe Lopez
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8 0 0

    According to a former European Union consultant, Macron will lead a weak, divided France facing economic crisis, unassimilated mass immigration and a growing terrorist threat.

    French presidential election winner, En Marche! leader Emmanuel Macron, center left, delivering his victory speech near Louvre, Paris.
    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    All the President's Men: Meet Emmanuel Macron's Closest Allies
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Emmanuel Macron is going to lead a weak, divided France facing economic crisis, unassimilated mass immigration and a growing terrorist threat that his predecessors had failed to resolve, former European Union consultant Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik.

    "Macron’s victory is… no guarantee that a weakened France will regain the enthusiasm… to get out of the swamp of low growth and high unemployment,’" Schirach, president of the Global Policy Institute and Professor of International Economics at BAU International University, said.

    Macron must also tackle the unresolved issue of millions of mostly Muslim non-assimilated immigrants who have become in many instances the breeding mix for radicalized youth who engage in acts of terror, Schirach warned.

    "The unknown here is whether this new — and completely untested — young president (the youngest leader of France since Napoleon) will be able to galvanize his country," Schirach stated.

    Macron also needs to gather in France’s National Assembly elections next month the necessary parliamentary support to pass critical labor and tax reforms that are the minimal policy preconditions to enable French business and enterprise to flourish, Schirach noted.

    "In order to secure these reforms Macron needs a major win at the forthcoming parliamentary elections. He needs a workable majority in the National Assembly in order to govern. Can his brand new party repeat the leader’s May 7 surprising victory?" he asked.

    French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Macron’s Election Victory Reveals Continuing Power of 'Deep State' in France
    Macron enjoyed a meteoric rise from nothing to president of a major European country, Schirach pointed out.

    "This is by itself a stunning achievement. The very fact that obscure Macron saw an opening for himself as the leader of a brand new movement (En Marche!) in what appeared a crowded field populated by seasoned politicians speaks volumes about his political instincts," he said.

    Macron was also lucky in the weakness of the other leading candidates who were seeking to keep nationalist champion Marine Le Pen out of power, Schirach pointed out.

    "We know that Macron was very lucky. The center right candidate Francois Fillon imploded on account of the scandal related to fake staff jobs he offered to his wife and children. With Fillon sunk and a very weak Socialist Party candidate, Macron became the only credible alternative to Le Pen," he said.

    Macron managed to get to the second round, even though not by a huge margin but then won on May 7 by a large margin, Schirach observed.

    "Marine Le Pen did not pass the symbolically significant 40 percent threshold. She is defeated and humiliated, although still alive politically and willing to keep fighting," he said.

    A Le Pen presidency would have been very disruptive, given her very negative views on Europe, the Euro, trade relations and the NATO Alliance, Schirach added.

    Related:

    Macron's Win May Show 'Globalists Found Antidote to Rising Populist Tide'
    Envoy to US Warns That France May Fall to Far-Fight if Macron's Policies Fail
    French President-Elect Macron Says Paris Will Stick to 'One China' Policy
    Tags:
    economy, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok