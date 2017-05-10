Turkish Foreign Minister Says Weapons Obtained by Kurds in Syria Threaten Turkey

© AP Photo/ Arab 24 network Mattis Says US Will Keep Turkey Safe as Washington Arms Kurds

According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, Cavusoglu stressed that Washington was aware of Ankara's position on YPG and warned against taking the "wrong steps" in Syria.

Ankara considers the YPG and the Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party's (PYD) to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. In spite of this, however, the PYD and the YPG, as well as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been receiving support from the United States in fighting the Daesh terrorist group in northern Syria.