FBI Director Removal Unrelated to Trump-Russia Ties Investigation - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Asked if Trump’s decision to fire Comey had anything to do with the Russian probe, Sanders told MSNBC, "Absolutely not."

"Party because that's not based on the recommendation, but the other part is — there is nothing to that. There's no evidence of any collusion," Sanders explained.

On Tuesday, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.