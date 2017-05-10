Russian FM Lavrov on FBI Chief's Dismissal: Are You Kidding Me?

© AFP 2017/ Mandel Ngan Kremlin Comments on FBI Director Comey's Firing

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Washington, DC, for a meeting with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson and President Donald Trump.

Before the beginning of the negotiations between Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, US journalists traditionally started shouting, trying to ask the top diplomats questions. One of the reporters asked whether today's talks will be overshadowed by the dismissal of the FBI director.

"He's been fired?! Are you kidding me?" Lavrov reacted.

Journalists also asked whether Lavrov and Tillerson will discuss the Russia-sponsored plan on the creation of safe zones in Syria, but the foreign policy chiefs did not answer the question and left to start closed-door talks.

On Tuesday, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.