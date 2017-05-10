Kremlin Welcomes Moldova's Readiness to Collaborate With Transnistria Leadership

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Dodon said he was ready for constructive work with Transnistria toward unifying the country.

"Obviously, it is quite a positive step, which may promote the settlement of this issue," Peskov told reporters answering the question, whether Kremlin was awaiting some progress in the settlement following Dodon's statements.

The Transnistrian conflict began in 1990 when Transnistria, a region with a predominantly Russian and Ukrainian population, seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova for fear of potential unification with Romania. The separation led to a conflict known as "The Transnistria War" that ended in a ceasefire declared on July 21, 1992. Despite this fact, the conflict remains unresolved.

In February, Dodon said that the Transnistrian crisis can be settled only through talks in the 5+2 format including Moldova, Transnistria, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Russia, Ukraine, plus the European Union and the United States as external observers.