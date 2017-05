© AFP 2017/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY Russia Submitted UNSC Draft Resolution in Support of De-Escalation in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia welcomes any statements or actions contributing to the de-escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the Kremlin said Wednesday following the new South Korean leader's pledge to resolve a US missile system dispute through dialogue.

"Moscow welcomes any statements or actions aimed at de-escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Newly-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in said earlier Wednesday he was ready to settle issues raised by the deployment of the US Terminal-High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) in discussions with the United States and China.