Kremlin Tells About Agenda of Upcoming FM Lavrov's Visit to US

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov Tillerson to Attend Lavrov-Trump Meeting in Washington

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During the visit to the US , Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Russia's top diplomat is also expected to meet with President Donald Trump.

"Naturally, these are relations primarily related to cooperation in the field of combating terrorism, and the continuation of discussions of the topics that were on the agenda of the recent phone conversation between the two presidents," Peskov told reporters when asked what message from the Kremlin Lavrov would like to convey during his visit to the United States.

No actual arrangements have yet been made for the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, he added.

"The meeting between Putin and Trump: there are no concrete arrangements yet. There are some ideas… but nothing more," Peskov said, when asked if the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the United States was made in preparation to the meeting of the two presidents.