Kremlin Comments on FBI Director Comey's Firing

"I hope that this will not affect them in any way," Peskov told reporters when asked for comment.
He pointed out that Comey's ouster announced Tuesday "is an absolutely domestic affair of the US, a sovereign decision of the US president which absolutely does not have and should not have any relation to Russia."
Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.
