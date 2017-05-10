Kremlin Comments on FBI Director Comey's Firing

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Assange Mocks FBI Chief Comey's Dismissal by Suggesting He Join Wikileaks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the FBI director was fired because, according to the administration of US President Donald Trump, he mishandled the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her term as Secretary of State. Trump fired Comey based on the recommendation of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"I hope that this will not affect them in any way," Peskov told reporters when asked for comment.

He pointed out that Comey's ouster announced Tuesday "is an absolutely domestic affair of the US, a sovereign decision of the US president which absolutely does not have and should not have any relation to Russia."

Trump scolded Comey in a letter announcing his dismissal, stating, "You are not able to effectively lead" the FBI. As such, a change in leadership was necessary to rebuild trust between the White House and law enforcement.