Russia to Seek OSCE SMM's Complete Security in Ukraine - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On April 23, an OSCE mission patrol consisting of two vehicles got blown up on a mine in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), one person was killed and two were wounded.

"We will seek to ensure its complete security, especially after the tragic incident when a patrol got blown up on a mine, as a result of which one mission officer was killed and some were wounded," Lavrov said in an interview with Mir TV channel.

The Security Service of Ukraine immediately opened a criminal investigation into the incident. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, has claimed that authorities from the Donbass breakaways were responsible.

Shortly after the attack, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko spoke to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The president proposed introducing UN peacekeepers into the war-torn region and accused Russia, which is a guarantor, but not a party to the Minsk peace agreements, of failing to fulfill the deal's provisions.

Kiev officials also used the attack to propose that OSCE observers in Ukraine be armed, notwithstanding the fact that the organization's monitoring mission obliges them to maintain their neutrality.